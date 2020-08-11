TROPICS: A tropical wave has a 90% chance of development

A tropical wave over the Atlantic has become better organized, and may develop into a tropical depression on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area of shower and thunderstorm activity is 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC has given the area of low pressure a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression could form.

The next storm name of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is, "Josephine."

The disturbance is moving west-northwest at 15mph.

Conditions are expected to become less favorable for development by the end of the week.