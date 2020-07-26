Tropical wave has 90 percent chance of development in next five days, NHC says

FOX 35 is tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic, which is likely to strengthen into a depression.

It is currently located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving westward at 20 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Over the next two days, they say it has a 60 percent chance of developing. Then, over the next five days, they say chances for development increases to 90 percent. FOX 35 meteorologist Alison Gargaro says that it could become a tropical depression as early as the middle of next week.

If it develops, the NHC says it will form near the Lesser Antilles. As of now, it shows no impact on Florida.

