Tropical Storm Teddy forms, will become powerful hurricane; Tropical Storm Sally to gain hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Teddy has formed and is expected to become a powerful hurricane. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sally continues to move towards the Gulf Coast and is forecasted to become a hurricane on Monday.

FOX 35 is monitoring seven developing systems: Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Depression 21, Tropical Depression Rene, a wave off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands, and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICAL STORM SALLY

Tropical Storm Sally is located about 115 miles east-southeast of the Mississippi River and is moving west-northwest at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

They said that the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 66 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecasted and it should become a hurricane by Monday night. Overnight, it is forecasted to have maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. After making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, it will downgrade into a depression.

Advertisement

The NHC is warning that Sally could create a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flooding along portions of the northern Gulf Coast starting late Monday.

The following watches and warnings are active:

Hurricane Warning:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

Hurricane Watch:

Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

Tropical Storm Warning:

Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass, Florida

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

Tropical Storm Watch:

Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida

Storm Surge Warning:

Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

Mobile Bay

HURRICANE PAULETTE

Hurricane Paulette is battering Bermuda as a Category 1 storm. The NHC said that it is still over the island and is moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

It currently is said to have maximum sustained winds of 95 mph and is expected to strengthen even more as it moves away from the island on Monday. It could even become a major hurricane -- Category 3 -- as it moves over the distant Atlantic.

TROPICAL STORM TEDDY

Tropical Storm Teddy formed over a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday, the NHC said. It is currently moving towards the west-northwest at 14 mph.

They also said that Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It will strengthen further and is expected to become a powerful hurricane in a couple of days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY-ONE

Tropical Depression 21 has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, the NHC said. It is currently moving north at 6 mph.

They said that it has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and could strengthen briefly into a tropical storm. However, by Tuesday night, they expect the system to weaken.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION RENE

Tropical Depression Rene is said to be swirling in the Atlantic, away from land. It is moving west at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

It is expected to pick up speed but will weaken into a remnant low on Monday, dissipating completely by Wednesday.

OTHER DEVELOPING SYSTEMS

On the coast of Africa is a tropical wave that is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are conducive for slow development as it moves at about 10 mph. It only has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next two days, with chances increasing to 40 percent over the next five days.

There is also a weak area of low pressure over the west-central Gulf of Mexico that continues to produce limited shower activity. It is not expected to develop much further, with chances over the next five days at 10 percent.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

If any other storms develop, the remaining names are Vicky and Wilfred.

If we move through these last three names, we will begin to use a list of names based on the Greek alphabet for any other storms that develop. The last time this backup list of names was used was in 2005. There were 28 named storms that year.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the tropics.