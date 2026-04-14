Woman carrying baby hit, killed by pickup truck in Seminole County, FHP says

The Brief A 24-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking along State Road 46, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was carrying a baby in a car seat at the time of the crash. The baby was not injured, investigators said. The crash remains under investigation.



A woman who was carrying a baby in a car seat died after she was hit by a pickup truck in Seminole County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 in the Geneva area.

The 24-year-old woman was walking on State Road 46, and she traveled into the path of a pickup truck that was in the westbound lane, according to FHP.

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The pickup truck hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Winter Springs, remained at the scene.

The baby the woman was carrying was not injured but was taken to Orlando Health Lake Mary as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.