Man, 75, drowns in Volusia County after leg gets caught in rope, deputies say

The Brief A 75-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon in DeBary, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. Officials identified the man as Jerry Capo, of DeBary. VSO said it appeared that the man was preparing the boat when he got caught in a rope and fell into the water.



A 75-year-old man drowned Saturday morning after getting caught in a rope while preparing his boat for the day, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

VSO identified the man as Jerry Capo, of DeLand.

The backstory:

According to VSO, deputies responded to the boat dock on Sher Lane around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, after someone found the man's body in the water between two boats. Officials said the man's left leg was caught in a rope that had the boat secured to the dock.

The man's son said he and his dad were planning to go out on the boat that day.

VSO said the man's death appears to be accidental in nature and that there were no signs of foul play.

What they're saying:

"The Sheriff’s Office sends sincere condolences to Jerry’s loved ones," VSO said in a Facebook post.