1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at large gathering in Davenport, officials say

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The Brief Deputies responded just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of gunfire at a residence where a large gathering was taking place. One victim later died at the hospital, while two others are being treated for their injuries and are currently listed in stable condition. Deputies state that as of now, no suspect is in custody.



Osceola County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Thursday morning in Davenport.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 1:00 a.m. to 9205 Summerset Hills Drive following reports of gunfire at a residence where a large gathering was taking place.

Officials say that upon arrival, deputies learned that three people had been shot during the incident. One victim later died at the hospital, while two others are being treated for their injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.

Deputies state that as of now, no suspect is in custody. Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible motive or persons of interest.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tips can be provided anonymously through Crimeline or directly to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.