Tropical Storm Sebastien grows slightly stronger, poses no threat to land

Sebastien is a little stronger, but wind shear and dry air are expected to keep the tropical storm in check on Monday.

As of 5:00 AM, the storm is moving to the northwest at 8mph with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.

The center of circulation is located about 235 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Sebastien poses no threat to land.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm moving to the northeast on Thursday, weakening to an extratropical cyclone before being swept up by a cold front on Friday.

The Atlantic has had 18 named storms in the 2019 hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

