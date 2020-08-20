Tropical Storm Laura shifts west, moves further away from Florida

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura has shifted further west, putting it further off the west coast of Florida.

Tropical Depression 13 was upgraded to Laura Friday morning, moving toward South Florida and could become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach toward the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Friday morning.

Laura is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The system originally formed on Wednesday night and is located east southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that it is moving toward the west at 17 mph.

Advertisement

Laura should move near or north of the Islands by late Friday.

Then by Saturday, the storm is expected to be by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday morning, the NHC confirmed.

It is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

It is expected to move near or just north of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday.

Then, it will approach Mexico on Saturday.

The depression could also become a hurricane as it reaches Mexico.

"There could be two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

FOX 35 is advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of these systems and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.