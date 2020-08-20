Tropical Storm Laura shifts, remains a threat to parts of Florida

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura has shifted, but remains a threat to parts of Florida.

Tropical Depression 13 was upgraded to Laura Friday morning, moving toward South Florida and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach toward the Sunshine State, forecasters said Friday morning.

Laura is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Advertisement

The system originally formed on Wednesday night and is located hundreds of miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that it is moving toward the west at 21 mph. It should move near or north of the Islands by late Friday. Then by Saturday, it is expected to be by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The latest projected path shows it eventually becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Cabron to the border with Haiti

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Then, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday morning, the NHC confirmed. It is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to move near or just north of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday. Then, it will approach Mexico on Saturday.

The depression could also become a hurricane as it reaches Mexico.

"There could be two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

Meanwhile, the NHC is also watching a tropical wave moving off of the west coast of Africa. This wave is expected to move farther offshore over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday, and it could become a tropical depression within the next few days.

FOX 35 is advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of these systems and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts here on the Peninsula.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.