Tropical Storm Don remains consistent with no change in intensity

The National Hurricane Center released more information about Tropical Storm Don.

The tropical storm appears to keep the same intensity as it moves west-northwestward across the northern Atlantic.

It is currently moving at 8 mph and will continue to pick up speed as it moves forward.

A turn to the northwestward is forecasted for the next couple of days, and Don is expected to turn northward over the weekend.

The NHC predicts maximum sustained winds will reach 50 mph with higher gusts. The storm may strengthen in the next day or so, with little change through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-forced winds extend 70 miles outwards from the center.