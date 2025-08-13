Orlando International Airport cracking down on unpermitted drivers picking up passengers for cheap rides

The Brief The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is cracking down on unpermitted drivers picking up passengers for rides from the airport. Statistics shared with FOX 35 News show enforcement has more than doubled. The airport said it is still looking at ways to improve compliance.



Law enforcement is trying to cut down on the number of drivers of vehicles for hire picking up passengers without the proper permits all around Orlando and at the Orlando International Airport.

What we know:

Data shared with FOX 35 News confirmed by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority showed enforcement efforts at MCO have more than doubled in 2025 compared to 2024. GOAA reported handing out 466 violation notices so far in 2025 versus 185 in all of 2024.

GOAA also reported trespassing more 75 people in 2025 compared to 26 in 2024.To pick up passengers within the City of Orlando, MCO included, both driver and car need the proper permits.

Rideshares are covered through their respective rideshare app, but vehicles for hire like cabs, limos and shuttles have to get specific city permits.

The driver permit is renewed yearly and requires a background check. It costs $25 to apply. The vehicle permit is also renewed yearly and requires a vehicle inspection. It costs $200 each year with a one-time $250 application fee the first year.

Without those permits, drivers of vehicles for hire cannot legally pick up rides in Orlando. Drivers without the permits may not have the proper insurance, which could mean the rider would have to cover their own medical bills in the event of a crash.

MCO warns passengers at the arrivals level with many signs saying "anyone who asks you for a ride, should not be giving you a ride."

The airport said unpermitted drivers are most easily recognized by the fact they will solicit rides.A group of small business owners addressed Orlando City Council Monday to request additional officers on Orlando Police Department's vehicle for hire division. It is currently staffed by six members. They are in charge of both permitting and enforcement.

The small business owners said the double-dipping for a small unit leaves room for improvement in enforcement and in permitting.

City Commissioner Jim Gray, whose district covers the Orlando International Airport, has been working closely with the group of drivers to address their concerns. Gray said the city, OPD, GOAA and the business owners will meet next week to discuss the potential addition of two officers to the vehicle for hire team.

The cost for each additional officer is roughly $50,000 per officer. Some business owners said they would be willing to pay more for permits to chip in toward any additional salaries.

Gray said the issue of unpermitted drivers picking up cheap, illegal rides goes beyond MCO. He said it's a problem at sporting events, concerts and at the attractions. Gray said the biggest hurdle is manpower.The Backstory

FOX 35 News has previously reported on the issue and the enforcement efforts at MCO. The airport has focused on the issue with meetings with the owners of transportation companies following the rules.

What they're saying:

The small business owners cheered the enforcement increase.

"We’re definitely very happy with the actions GOAA has taken so far and the dialogue we’ve had," owner of The Genie Transportation Services Simone Cerasa said.

The owners said they feel disadvantaged by following the rules. The drivers who pick up without permits can offer much cheaper rates.

"Commercial insurance on a vehicle is $10,000 year per vehicle, so it gives [cheaters] quite the leeway to undercut the market," Drew Richardson, president and CEO of Cast and Crew Transportation, said.

Commissioner Jim Gray said he backs the idea of additional officers on the OPD team in charge of vehicles for hire.

"Folks I think generally will follow the rules if they feel like everybody else is following the rules," Gray said. "Enforcement is one way to keep everybody in line. We’re doing a much better job of that. Are we perfect? Not yet. But we’ll get there."

The small business owners said the city's permitting process is too slow. They said long permit reviews hurt their ability to make hires and make vehicle upgrades. The small business owners gave the example of a pebble hitting a windshield, leading to a windshield replacement. That would require a new inspection for the vehicle, according to the business owners, which could sideline the vehicle for the amount of time it takes to review the permit.

That's part of the reason why the business owners are pushing for increased staffing and are willing to pay higher permit fees for it.

"If our wheels aren’t turning because we have two wait two months for a permit, it doesn’t matter what the permit fees are," Cerasa said. "We’re not making any revenue."

Commissioner Gray said raising permit fees would not cover all of the salary costs for additional officers.

"I think it’s a testament to the folks who are doing it the right way," Gray said. "They’re saying, ‘Look we know there’s a problem. We want to be part of the solution.’"

What's next:

Gray said the stakeholders (OPD, the city, GOAA and the business owners) will meet next week to discuss the potential for additional officers on the vehicle for hire division.

