Brevard Public Schools ban on all personal tech for students prompts backlash

The Brief Brevard County schools have banned all personal electronic devices during the school day for grades K–12. Parents say the rule could endanger students who rely on technology for safety, health or learning needs. The district has not confirmed whether medical or disability exemptions will be allowed.



Students in Brevard County schools can no longer use cellphones, personal laptops or tablets during the school day under a new policy approved Tuesday night by the school board.

What we know:

The Brevard County School Board voted Tuesday night to ban all personal technology devices — including cellphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and smart glasses — for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Devices must be powered off and kept out of sight for the entire school day, with no exceptions for breaks or lunch periods. The policy goes further than a recent Florida law that already limits student device use.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the district will allow any medical or disability-related exemptions under the new policy. While previous rules permitted such exceptions with principal approval, the updated policy does not yet specify if those accommodations will remain.

The district also has not addressed how the rule will be enforced or what penalties students might face for violations.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers have taken steps to limit cellphone use in classrooms, citing concerns over distraction, cyberbullying and mental health.

Brevard’s decision pushes those restrictions to an all-day, all-grades ban, signaling a stricter approach than most districts in the state. The move comes amid national debates over technology’s role in student safety, academic performance and well-being.

What they're saying:

Parents have expressed both safety and accessibility concerns.

"My kids are not giving their cell phones to anyone. They will stay in their backpacks on silent. They will not shut it all the way off," said Wanda Curry, who has three high schoolers.

Curry argued that school shootings and lockdowns make constant communication essential.

Kareen McCormick, whose eighth-grade son has diabetes, said the policy could jeopardize his health.

"With diabetes … the difference between a hospital visit and ‘we can just fix this’ can be minutes," she said, explaining that her son must use his phone to control his insulin pump.

One student with ADHD and dyslexia said digital note-taking tools are critical for keeping up with schoolwork, suggesting the ban could hinder learning.

