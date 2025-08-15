Apopka High School 'secure hold' lifted after nearby police incident: officials

The Brief Apopka High School has lifted its security hold after a traffic stop near campus led to several individuals fleeing from a vehicle early Friday morning. Five people have been taken into custody. No further details were released.



Apopka High School was briefly put on a "secure hold" on Friday morning due to police activity in the area.

During a hold procedure, students must stay in their classrooms and clear the hallways, while adults secure doors, account for everyone, and continue normal activities until an "All Clear" is given.

What we know:

Officials said the situation began around 6 a.m. when the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) conducted a traffic stop near the campus on Martin Street.

According to authorities, five people fled from the vehicle during the stop, prompting a law enforcement search in the surrounding area. All five individuals have since been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released about the individuals involved and the nature of the traffic stop.

FOX 35 News is working to gather more information from Border Patrol, which FHP identified as the lead agency in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

