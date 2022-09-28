Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
16
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:07 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:16 AM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:31 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic, here is what you need to know

By FOX 35 News Staff
Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Depression 11 formed in the Atlantic Wednesday, but Floridians won't have to worry because according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) — this storm is expected to be short-lived.

Tropical Depression 11 is about 770 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. 

Thedepression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph anda general northwest to north-northwest motion is expected until the depression dissipates in a few days, the NHC said.