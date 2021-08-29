Triple-digit heat index, low rain chances in Central Florida

Central Florida will have a partly cloudy and mostly dry Sunday.

All of the moisture across the southeast is centered over Hurricane Ida, making rain chances this afternoon rather low in our area. There is a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later Sunday, but most of the coverage will be centered along the western side of the peninsula.

High heat and humidity will be the main story on Sunday. Afternoon highs in the interior will be in the low-90s and the coast will reach the upper 80s. Heat index readings will reach the triple digits, so stay hydrated this afternoon and take frequent breaks indoors.

Rain chances stay low into early next week and the heat will increase.

