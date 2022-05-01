Temps on the rise heading to more "Summer-like" weather this week

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 87 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees



Main weather concerns: Temperatures are on the rise today with afternoon highs reaching the upper-80s across the interior and low-80s along the coast. Mixed skies are likely to start the day with an increase in rain chances beginning at 2 p.m. Isolated showers and storms start on the east side of the Florida peninsula and push west by 6 p.m. You can expect heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds in these thunderstorms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

The theme parks and attractions will feature some great weather to start the day with warm temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will hit near 87 by this afternoon with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Stay hydrated and keep an umbrella handy.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Today is a great day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the low-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with surf at 3-4 feet. Don't forget your sunscreen!

LOOKING AHEAD: There is more of a "Summer-like" pattern setting up this week. Highs trend hotter and soar into the 90s beginning on Tuesday. Rain chances remain in play during this time and sparked by daily seabreeze collisions. Chances hang in the 30% range.