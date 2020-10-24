Tropical Depression 28 forms, expected to head into Gulf of Mexico

article

An area of low pressure located near Cuba is becoming more organized and became Tropical Depression 28 on Saturday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the system could move near western Cuba on Monday and move slowly across the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.

Forecasters say it would have an impact on Florida's weather as the system draws closer to the Gulf South or even the Florida Peninsula.

"Western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of this disturbance," the NHC said.

If we see a named storm develop - and it's possible - it would be named Zeta. A named scenario would be most likely as the system pulls away into the open Atlantic, away from land come early next week.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

