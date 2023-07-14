Subtropical Storm Don forms over Atlantic: NHC

Subtropical Storm Don formed over the Central Atlantic early Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is producing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of 5 a.m. and is moving north at 6 mph. Don is expected to continue this motion for the next couple of days.

Don is forecast to turn to the east on Sunday as it gradually weakens.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

Where is Subtropical Storm Don?

The system is located over 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Will Subtropical Storm Don affect the US or Florida?

The storm remains far away in the distant Atlantic at this time, and it's not a direct threat to Florida or any land, for that matter, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

The system could, though, send an increase in long-period ocean swells by the middle of next week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the situation.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season storm names

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has already had an "above average" with three named storms in June, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Typically, June sees one named tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, utilizing the last 30 years of weather data and climatology. However, June 2023 saw three named storms: Tropical Storm Arlene, Tropical Storm Bret, and Tropical Storm Cindy.

Don is the fourth named storm of the season. Here's a look at the other names for storms this year: