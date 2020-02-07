Strong storms roll out of Central Florida, gorgeous weather weekend ahead

The stormy skies are gone and now Central Florida can look forward to some gorgeous weather this weekend filled with cooler temps and loads of sunshine.

After some severe weather warnings being issued, the storms rolled out of Central Florida early Friday, leaving behind some downed trees and residents without power. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Osceola County, but was expired about 10 minutes later. All watches and warnings were lifted around 2:30 a.m.

Near record highs in the 80s on Thursday will be replaced by 60s on Friday behind the departing storm system. Warmest highs will be South of Orlando. The coolest reading can be found in Gainesville in the afternoon.

On Friday night, some chilly weather moves in to our area and skies will remain mostly clear. Lows will bottom out in the 40s around Orlando and the beaches, 30s return to North Central areas by early Saturday morning.

It will feel quite chilly after our recent run of warmer temperatures, so bundle up if you're heading out early Saturday morning.



Looks like we're cold front-free over the next several days. Big Atlantic high pressure will build in across the Florida Peninsula through early next week. The high will simply dominate our local weather here in Florida. Any cold fronts that attempt to cross into the state will likely be pushed up and around the big high.

The next front that could get into Florida will approach by next Friday, February 14th. If the high breaks down, the front will slide through. If the high doesn't break down, no cold front. Something to watch.

