Topsy turvy weather: Florida warming up but cold weather will return

A cold front will clear all of Florida by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances will dry up and a beautiful day will phase in. There could be a few lingering showers around Brevard County through 9 a.m. but drying will commence there before the lunchtime hour.

Overall, expect some mighty fine weather for the entire viewing area.

High temperatures will be much cooler compared to the balmy, humid 80s of Monday. Expect widespread 60s and 70s across the region.

Sunshine will dominate the skies all afternoon. Breezy conditions will also develop with breezes easing up as we head into the mid to late afternoon.

Enjoy the gorgeous weather, it's well deserved around here!

Drier airmass will also be present in Central Florida.

Our outdoor comfort index will easily head for about a "9" on Tuesday.

Then on Tuesday night, lows will drop off to levels we have not seen in awhile. The warmest readings will be down in south Brevard County and the coolest readings will be in the 40s up near Ocala and Gainesville.

Skies through the overnight will trend mostly clear from north to south.

The lull in humidity and toasty temps will be short-lived, unfortunately. More rain looks possible by Wednesday and Friday.

High temperatures by Thursday will peak well into the 80s with showers and storms likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

Behind that system, the weekend trends quite cool with clearing, sun-filled skies. Saturday morning offers the lowest temperatures, with the 30s over North Central Florida and the 40s south of that. There could be a little patchy frost over the far north even.

