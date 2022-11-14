500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro.

Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.

There were more than 500 crashes on Minnesota roads on Monday, including two fatal crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks. Between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, there were 244 crashes, including 21 with injuries and one fatal – a bus vs. car crash in Minnetonka – as well as 104 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and two jackknifed semi-trucks. There was also another fatal crash in Minneapolis around 10:16 p.m. in which a motorist lost control and slid into a bridge pillar, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's report.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the metro and south-central Minnesota until 6 p.m. Monday, with light snow expected to continue through much of the day. This will make roads slick for the afternoon commute.

Although accumulation won't be hefty by many Minnesotan's standards, roads remain slick and drivers are urged to use caution.

Snow has played a part in some crashes on Minnesota roads Monday morning, as motorists encounter slick spots across the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows much of the state's roads are partially or completely covered in snow as of 9 a.m., with numerous crashes and spin-outs reported. Slippery conditions are expected for the afternoon commute as well, with snow expected to continue for much of the day.

