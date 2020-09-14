Sally becomes hurricane while approaching Gulf Coast, Teddy and Paulette to strengthen

Sally has rapidly strengthened into a hurricane and could soon bring hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surges, and flooding to the Gulf Coast.

FOX 35 is monitoring seven developing systems: Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Depression Vicky, Tropical Depression Rene, a wave off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands, and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

HURRICANE SALLY

Sally is now a hurricane and is located about 130 miles east-southeast of the Mississippi River. The Category 1 storm is is moving west-northwest at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

They said that the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecasted. After making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, it will weaken.

The NHC is warning that Sally could create a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flooding along portions of the northern Gulf Coast starting late Monday.

The following watches and warnings are active:

Hurricane Warning:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Warning:

Alabama/Florida Border to Indian Pass, Florida

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

Tropical Storm Watch:

Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida

Storm Surge Warning:

Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

Mobile Bay

HURRICANE PAULETTE

Hurricane Paulette is battering Bermuda as a Category 2 storm. The NHC said that it is still over the island and is moving north at 14 mph.

It currently is said to have maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is expected to strengthen even more as it moves away from the island on Monday. It could even become a major hurricane -- Category 3 -- as it moves over the distant Atlantic. Around Wednesday, it will begin to gradually weaken though.

TROPICAL STORM TEDDY

Tropical Storm Teddy formed over a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday, the NHC said. It is currently moving towards the west at 14 mph.

They also said that Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It will strengthen further and is expected to be a hurricane by Tuesday night. It has the potential to grow into a major hurricane -- Category 3.

TROPICAL STORM VICKY

Tropical Depression 21 has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Vicky. It formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, the NHC said. It is currently moving northwest at 6 mph.

They said that it has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Little change in strength is expected and by Tuesday night, Vicky should begin to weaken. By Thursday, it is forecasted to become a remnant low.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION RENE

Tropical Depression Rene is said to be swirling in the Atlantic, away from land. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

It is expected to weaken into a remnant low by Monday night, dissipating completely by late Wednesday.

OTHER DEVELOPING SYSTEMS

On the coast of Africa is a tropical wave that is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are conducive for slow development as it moves at about 10 mph. It only has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next two days, with chances increasing to 40 percent over the next five days.

There is also a weak area of low pressure over the west-central Gulf of Mexico that continues to produce limited shower activity. It is not expected to develop much further, with chances over the next five days at 10 percent.

If any other storms develop, the last remaning name is Wilfred.

If we move through these last three names, we will begin to use a list of names based on the Greek alphabet for any other storms that develop. The last time this backup list of names was used was in 2005. There were 28 named storms that year.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

