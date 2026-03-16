Man arrested on attempted murder charge after alleged burglary attempt in Edgewater

The Brief A man was arrested after a shooting during an attempted residential burglary Sunday in Edgewater. Police said 41-year-old Christopher Ryan Merritt faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting arrest. The victim was hospitalized, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was arrested Sunday evening after authorities say a residential burglary attempt led to a shooting in Edgewater.

Now, that man is charged with attempted murder.

The backstory:

Officers with the Edgewater Police Department responded just after 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting during a residential burglary on East Yelkca Terrace.

Police said officers located and arrested 41-year-old Christopher Ryan Merritt. He faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence.

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The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries, police said.

Authorities said body-worn camera footage from the incident is expected to be released later Monday.

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The Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit assisted with the investigation, according to the Edgewater PD.

The case remains under active investigation.