Rising rain chance as front moves over Orlando on Wednesday

Scattered showers and a few lightning storms will move across Central Florida on Wednesday.

A stalled front over North Florida will begin to drop south, increasing the chance for a few strong storms across the viewing area.

According to the latest model guidance, the front will reach northern counties by late afternoon, move across Orlando and the Space Coast this evening, and finally reach Lake Okeechobee by sunrise Thursday.

The highest coverage of rain will be north of Orlando and Titusville.

With the heat of the day, (highs around 90 degrees in Orlando) combined with moisture associated with the front and moderate instability in the atmosphere, we have the potential for some stronger storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours.

Advertisement

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a "marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms across Florida and southeast Georgia.

The primary threat will be gusty winds.

The SPC has removed the threat for tornadoes, and has kept the probability of damaging wind gusts over 50mph or higher at 5%.

Expect much cooler temperatures on Thursday, with afternoon highs reaching around 73 degrees in Orlando.

Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10-15mph, with higher gusts.

Skies will be cloudy, and we'll keep the rain chance at 50%.