Hotel employee found dead under industrial dryer in Orlando tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating the death of a hotel employee who was found trapped beneath an industrial dryer at a Hilton property near Orlando’s tourist district.
Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the hotel on Destination Parkway, just minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, after reports of a man in his 30s pinned under the equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Officials said the victim was an employee of the hotel, but it remains unclear how he became trapped under the dryer.
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Police activity had largely cleared late Tuesday, though investigators continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Fire Department and Orlando Police Department.