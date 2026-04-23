Hotel employee found dead under industrial dryer in Orlando tourist district

The Brief A hotel employee was found dead under an industrial dryer at a Hilton near Orlando’s tourist district. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a man in his 30s pinned under the equipment. Authorities are still investigating how he became trapped.



Authorities are investigating the death of a hotel employee who was found trapped beneath an industrial dryer at a Hilton property near Orlando’s tourist district.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the hotel on Destination Parkway, just minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, after reports of a man in his 30s pinned under the equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials said the victim was an employee of the hotel, but it remains unclear how he became trapped under the dryer.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Police activity had largely cleared late Tuesday, though investigators continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.