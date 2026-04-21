Florida parents suing over IVF mix-up: Genetic parents of Baby Shea have been found, parents say

The Florida couple who filed a lawsuit against an Orlando fertility clinic, alleging a doctor implanted someone else's embryo during their own IVF procedure, has found the baby's genetic parents.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills issued a statement via their attorney, Jack Scarola, to FOX 35 late Tuesday evening with the update.

What they're saying:

"The results of testing delivered to us today confirm that our baby’s genetic parents have been identified. Their identity remains confidential, and we fully intend to cooperate in respecting their privacy.

This ends one chapter in our heartbreaking journey, but it raises new issues that will have to be resolved. In addition, questions about the disposition of our own embryos are still unanswered and are even more unlikely to ever be answered.

Only one thing is as absolutely certain today as it was on the day our daughter was born- we will love and will be this child’s parents forever."

The backstory:

Tiffany Score and her husband, Steven Mills, conceived a child through IVF through The Fertility Center of Orlando in Longwood, Florida.

In December 2024, Tiffany gave birth to their daughter, baby Shea.

Score and Mills are both Caucasian. Baby Shea is not. Further testing confirmed that baby Shea shared no genetic connection to her parents.

Since then, the parents said they had a moral duty to find the genetic parents of baby Shea, while also wanting to find the embryos that match their genetics, unsure if they were implanted with another family or not.

"We love our little girl"

"We love our little girl, and if possible, we would hope to be able to continue to raise her ourselves with confidence that she won’t be taken away from us," the parents said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are aware that we have a moral obligation to find and notify her biological parents as it is in her best interest that her genetic parents are provided the option to raise her as their own."

They have since filed a lawsuit against The Fertility Clinic of Orlando and Dr. Milton McNichol, asking the clinic to preserve all of its files and records, hoping to find the genetic parent and hoping to find their genetic embryos.

How that would happen, while navigating legal hurdles involving medical records, was the subject of several court hearings.

The Fertility Clinic of Orlando shuts down

In March, after the lawsuit was filed, The Fertility Clinic of Orlando announced that it would close.

"After thoughtful consideration, The Fertility Clinic of Orlando will be closing its operations," read a lengthy statement on its website.

"Patients are welcomed and encouraged to transition their care to CNY Fertility. CNY Fertility is committed to supporting your continuity of care. You will continue to see many of the same trusted and familiar faces who have been part of your care team, along with additional team members committed to supporting you on your journey."

The statement included some phone numbers and resources for people receiving treatment there or who had frozen specimens preserved at the clinic.

The clinic did not state a specific reason for the closure. FOX 35 reached out, but did not hear back.

In January, the clinic did issue a statement in response to the allegations:

"We are actively cooperating with an investigation to support one of our patients in determining the source of an error that resulted in the birth of a child who is not genetically related to them. Multiple entities are involved in this process, and all parties are working diligently to help identify when and where the error may have occurred. Our priority remains transparency and the well-being of the patient and child involved. We will continue to assist in any way that we can, regardless of the outcome of the investigation."