Orlando weather: Warm temperatures continues ahead of Thanksgiving cold front

After some patchy morning fog, a partly to mostly sunny sky is on the way for much of our Sunday in Central Florida. Temperatures will be warmer than average, with a high of 83° in Orlando.

For perspective, our average high is 77°. While much of the day will be dry, a few spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon. Only a 20% chance of rain is on the way, mainly after 3pm.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Any lingering showers will fade overnight. Temperatures will be mild, plan for lows to dip down into the low and middle 60s.

Looking ahead

Our stretch of warm weather continues into the start of the holiday week. Temperatures will soar into the low to middle 80s for afternoon highs. We'll stay mostly dry as well, until we get to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A cold front will move in, bringing with it a few showers and noticeably cooler temperatures. So far, it won't be a washout as only a 20% chance of rain is anticipated. The timing of the rain will be largely dependent on when the cold front pushes through.

There's still some back and forth with the data on exactly when that could be, so we'll be fine-tuning that information in the coming days.

Plan for temperatures to warm to a high of 77° on Thanksgiving Day. Overnight lows will be back in the 50s, so a jacket will be needed for any Black Friday shopping plans, especially pre-sunrise.