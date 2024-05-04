Orlando weather: Warm and spring-like forecast for Central Florida
THIS WEEKEND:
Our forecast this weekend for Central Florida will be warm and spring-like. Afternoon highs, both today and tomorrow, will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for inland areas and closer to the low to mid 80s near the coast. The sea breeze will help spark a few isolated downpours and rumble of thunder or two through the late afternoon hours as well. It won't be a widespread washout, but some of these downpours could bring brief times of heavy rain.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The big story weather wise this upcoming week will be the heat. An area of high pressure will build in from the southwest, helping to keep the forecast mostly dry and hot. Forecast high temperatures by mid to late week will climb into the mid 90s, which is almost ten degrees above normal.