Orlando weather: Warm afternoon across Central Florida makes way for cool Thanksgiving holiday

Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

TODAY:

Happy Tuesday, Central Florida. We have a great weather day ahead. Partly cloudy skies with warm highs in the low-80s.

Tonight, lows down in the mid-upper 60s in most cases. Dry weather is great news for travelers today, but showers will move across the region tomorrow as a front sweeps across the state. We dry out and cool down just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

BEACHES:

The beaches look good today with a mix of sun and clouds. The moderate rip current risk continues with surf in the 4-5' range. Breezes trend southeasterly today. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper-70s if not near 80 degrees. We remain warm so make sure to stay hydrated.

THEME PARKS:

Great day at the attractions. Plenty of sunshine with warm highs in the low-80s. Enjoy the lovely weather and don't forget sunscreen!

OUTLOOK:

Happy Thanksgiving week! The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring mixed weather later this week. We have warm temperatures on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep across Florida on Wednesday.

Rain chances come up a bit on Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours. Showers will be likely and we aren't ruling out the chance for a rumble of thunder during that time.

That front blows through and helps to bring temps down a bit by Thanksgiving Day. Highs are expected to reach near 70 with partly cloudy and dry skies on Thanksgiving Day.

Rain chances come back on Friday and into Saturday morning as more energy courses through the area. Rain chances reach up to 30% coverage at this time.

The upcoming weekend brings drier weather and cooler temps.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final weeks of Hurricane Season 2023.

We're watching one area down in the far Southern Caribbean, developmental chances are super low if at all. Secondary spot is located over the distant Central Atlantic and now has a moderate chance of development as it ultimately moves East, away from the U.S.