Orlando Weather: Temps to remain in 80s, no rain in weekend outlook

Clear skies are slated for the weekend while temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies are on tap through the overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. There will be some patchy fog across regions close to water late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: High pressure continues to take hold and we keep this beautiful weather rolling right through the end weekend. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s with no rain expected through the rest of the weekend. However if planning on headed to the beaches, although the weather will be perfect, there will still be a moderate risk for rip currents through next week.

NEXT WEEK: Winds will switch around and come in from the northeast pushing in moisture from the Atlantic and creating some scattered showers that will move in Tuesday through Friday. Not seeing too much of a rain chance for areas near the Orlando Metro or I-75 but the east coast beaches will see more cloud cover and a few sprinkles.

TROPICS: No tropical activity within the next 7 days.....HOWEVER, because the ocean water is still very warm and little shear in the Southwest Caribbean, there is the possibility of some development Late next week/next weekend, but most models have this sweeping out into the central Atlantic. Moral of the story, Hurricane season is not over yet and we still need to keep on guard until the season officially wraps up on November 30. Climatologically speaking, it is not common to see a tropical system make landfall in Florida this late in the season. We see strong cold fronts caused by large dips in the jet stream and that pattern steers tropical activity to stay in the southern Caribbean or to curve out to the Central Atlantic. It's something we'll continue to watch closely but, looking at the first week in November specifically for tropical activity.