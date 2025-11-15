Orlando weather: Sunshine, mild temperatures to kickoff the weekend

The Brief Temps this afternoon top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is about average for this time of year (78°). Tonight, the lows look to slide back into the upper 50s around the metro, with readings to the NW in the lower 50s.



The workweek ended on a beautiful note, and we're kicking off the weekend on a similar note. High pressure is building in, and as it does, the wind turns around from the SW.

That wind flow allows the warming trend to continue across Central Florida.

Temps this afternoon top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is about average for this time of year (78°). Tonight, the starry sky and light wind will make for another temperature tumble. Lows look to slide back into the upper 50s around the metro, with readings to the NW in the lower 50s.

The warmer and sunshine-filled conditions hold as we progress into Sunday. The WSW flow will keep our temperatures on the rise as this ridge of high pressure builds.

Highs look to rise back into the lower 80s under just a few clouds.

Sunday night features a mainly clear sky with temps falling to near 60°. Overnight lows will be just a couple of degrees above normal at this time of November.

Looking ahead

A cold front looks to slide our way from the north on Monday, bringing just a little more cloud cover to the region. It won't bring us any rain, but it does look to bring a little less humidity to Central Florida.

If you're wanting a cool-down though, we won't be getting that. In fact, temps continue to warm as more ridging in the atmosphere develops. That means more dry and warm conditions. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-80s mid to late week along with plenty of sun.