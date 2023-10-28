Orlando weather: Sunny Saturday with a few passing clouds in the afternoon

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Mostly sunny Saturday... a few passing clouds this afternoon. Tiny chance of a rain shower along the beaches mainly... coverage is quite low, around 10% or so. Rip current risk remains high at ALL Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Best to just stay out of the water.



BEACHES:

Gusty ENE winds and a rough surf zone will be the big story at the beaches again today. Surf will be in the 4-6' range today with a high rip current risk. Skies will feature passing sun and clouds, a few showers will blow in off the Atlantic through the day, chances are near 10%. It is not recommended to enter the surf at this time. Surf will actually increase a bit over the weekend as two swell sources combine forces. Strong swell from distant Atlantic low pressure (Tammy is back) will funnel into the surf zone. The powerful, long period nature of this swell will keep the rip current threat elevated.



THEME PARKS:

Wear a hat and sunglasses! Warmer than average for the time of year with highs in the mid-upper 80s.



OUTLOOK:

Monday will start kind of cloudy with some fog especially NW of the city (The Villages, Ocala, Gainesville, etc). After mid-morning or so, it turns out to be mostly sunny. Halloween night will be warm and should be dry. A front arrives Wednesday and it turns breezy to end the week with MUCH cooler air arriving. A 'wind chill' in the lower 50s could present itself even in Orlando Thursday morning, maybe some mid-upper 40s feels like readings in The Villages and Ocala at daybreak Thursday morning.



TROPICS:

Tammy is back officially, but will struggle to do much in the coming days. It should fall apart for good mid-end of next week. An area is being watched in the Caribbean for development that eventually in 10 or so days could be something, but for no there is no cause for any concern or specifics. Very much in line with where we would expect this as we head into November Wednesday!