Orlando weather: Here's your Mother's Day forecast

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Hot and humid weather continues Mother's Day weekend. We'll see the return of inland afternoon storms thanks to an active east coast sea breeze. Storms will likely fire up along and west of I-4 after 2 p.m.. Severe weather isn't likely, but a few could be strong and produce plenty of lightning and heavy rain. We should dry out into the evening hours as rain pushes west towards the Gulf. Highs climb back into the upper 80s.

BEACHES:

Fantastic beach weather this weekend with lots of sunshine and an onshore breeze. Any rain would be very brief today with activity pushing inland quickly. Surf is up to 2-3 feet with a moderate risk of rip current so swim carefully and near a lifeguard tower! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



THEME PARKS:

It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies prevail with the chance for isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m. Stay hydrated!



MOTHER'S DAY:

Hard to beat weather Sunday for Mother's Day with a lot of sunshine and unlikely rain chances. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and many spots inland hitting 90 so stay cool! Beach weather will be ideal.

DAYS AHEAD

Summer-like weather will continue next week with the return of heat and daily afternoon storm chances. It appears better rain coverage will be later in the week with only a few storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s all week.