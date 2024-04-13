Orlando weather: Stunning weekend in Central Florida

TODAY: An absolutely stunning weekend is underway in Central Florida! Plentiful sunshine and warm, comfortable temperatures are in store for today. We'll actually stay a few degrees below average for today's highs, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for inland areas of Central Florida and the mid 70s along the coast. Be sure to apply the sunscreen and grab the shades for any outdoor plans you might have.



LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow's forecast features more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Sunday morning will begin in the 50s and 60s, but will warm up in a big way. Afternoon highs tomorrow will reach the low and mid 80s. Our warming trend continues into next week thanks to a big area of high pressure to our east. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s late in the week. We'll remain rain-free through the next seven days, as this ridge of high pressure helps to ward off any rain chances from making it to Central Florida.







