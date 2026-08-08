Orlando weather: Storms ramp up this weekend before heat surges

The weekend is starting much like how our workweek ended, featuring numerous more showers and storms, especially west of Orlando. Torrential rain, frequent lightning, as well as gusty wind are all a possibility in the strongest of storms. The plus is that it won't be a washout across Central Florida.

This onshore flow we've been dealing with continues today as a weak disturbance to our east skirts on by. This wave will help enhance our rain chances locally with numerous more showers and storms developing, especially later in the day.

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A few showers and storms will be around during the AM, but the coverage really increases through the afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts between 40–50 mph will be possible, as well as plenty of lightning.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Rain chances, little by little, go back down toward seasonable norms Sunday into Monday. We'll still hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evenings with the help of the sea breezes, but overall, we'll see less coverage.

That trend continues Monday into Tuesday with even lower rain chances. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure build back in.

With that, chances come down to around 20% Tuesday through Thursday. We'll still have the potential for a few showers and storms with the sea breeze collision, but coverage will be much lower.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

With this ridge of high pressure building, we'll feel our temps coming back up. Our average for this time of year is 92, and we'll likely be a few degrees above that. Highs jump from the lower 90s this weekend and early next week to the mid-90s Tuesday.

By late week, it's looking like we'll be able to rise into the upper 90s, but either way, the humidity will make it feel like the lower to mid-100s. We'll likely be shy of the Heat Advisory criteria, but we'll have the heat risk to contend with for the first few days back at school.

Tracking the tropics

A strong El Niño will continue to keep activity in the Atlantic basin pretty hard to come by.

There are some slight indications that a system or two may try to form towards the end of next week, but as of right now it appears pretty unlikely. A reminder, the peak of hurricane season is the third week of September