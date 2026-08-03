Orlando weather: Lower rain chances Monday before picking up midweek

The Brief Central Florida will see lower rain chances to start the workweek. By midweek, rain chances will increase, with scattered storms expected Wednesday and Thursday. The tropics remain quiet and no activity is expected for the next seven days.



Unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and storms moving in from the Gulf on Monday.

Plan for around a 50% chance of downpours and storms.

A wave of rain will move in from the northwest, impacting Marion to Lake and Sumter counties late morning to around midday.

These will gradually try to move to the southeast as the day progresses but will have a tough time doing so. The data actually keeps many folks dry, although with some clouds overhead, throughout the afternoon and evening.

A few hit-and-miss storms will be possible, but inland areas just won't have as much luck cashing in on the wet weather.

At the coast, the sea-breeze will remain pinned but could help in forming additional downpours and storms by 5 to 7 p.m. near the Atlantic coast beaches.

How hot will it get?:

Pattern shift midweek

An onshore wind from the Atlantic, also known as the sea-breeze, will enhance chances of rain inland as we approach midweek.

We could feel the effects as soon as Tuesday afternoon as the sea-breeze works inland, sparking scattered heavy rain and storms.

This is a much more typical pattern for Central Florida to see this time of year since it's a rainy-season pattern and looks like it will stick with us for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Quiet in the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days. On average, we see the first hurricane of the season August 11.