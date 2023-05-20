Orlando weather: Storm chances for the weekend

Today's high: 89 degrees



Tonight's low: 72 degrees



Main weather concerns:



NO big changes for this weekend with more heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Highs will climb well into the 80s in most areas with some spots in the 90s to the west. Storm chances should start popping up after lunch today. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms. Higher rain chances will be found over inland areas (Orlando, Leesburg, Ocala) today with rain ending around sunset.



BEACHES:



Lots of sunshine for the beaches today with only a brief window for rain early in the afternoon. Surf will reach 3 feet today with a high rip current risk this weekend so it's best to avoid swimming. An onshore wind will keep the weather fair through the afternoon.



THEME PARKS:



Another hot and humid day at the parks. After 2 p.m. scattered storms

could pop off with coverage at 50%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.



OUTLOOK:



Summer-like weather will continue Sunday and through next week. You can expect hot afternoon highs and daily afternoon/evening storm chances. Rain chances will continue all next week with the wet season essentially here in Florida! Stay tuned and depend on the FOX

35 Storm team!