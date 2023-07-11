Orlando weather: Showers, thunderstorms starting early on Tuesday

Today's high: 90 degrees| Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Shower and thunderstorm activity begins early on this Tuesday. Our northern counties will see rain through the morning commute.

Showers likely arriving in the Orlando metro just before lunchtime and coverage decreased by the afternoon hours.

Highs hit in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland and along the coast.

Stay weather aware and when thunder roars, head indoors.

BEACHES:

It will be a rainy day at the beach on this Tuesday.

Showers and storms will increase by mid-morning and continue through the afternoon with peak coverage in the 60% range. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with the coastal storms. Rip current risk stand at a low-moderate ranking.

THEME PARKS:

Don't forget a poncho if you are heading out to the theme parks today.

Showers and storm chances rise slowly through the mid-morning, increasing in frequency as we head into the early afternoon hours. Coverage here will peak in the 60-70% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be of issue.

OUTLOOK:

Later this week, The Saharan Air Layer will arrive in Florida.

This may lower storm chances some, especially south of I-4. With lower rain chances, temperatures will soar to the mid and upper-90s and heat index values will climb to near 110 degrees. Scattered storms are still expected all week with a few stronger storms possible.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The NHC is monitoring the potential for a low pressure system to develop east of Bermuda. It is given a 50% of development over the next 7 days, it could become a tropical depression during that time.

This will not be a threat to the US.

