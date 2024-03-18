Orlando weather: Scattered thunderstorms expected across Central Florida as cold front pushes through

Today

We're off to a mild start to our Monday across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning. This will set the stage for a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs.

The big story of the day will be the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front pushes into the area. This front will be on the stronger side, bringing increasing chances of scattered showers and storms.

A few of these storms could be on the more robust side, with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds being the primary impacts with any of the stronger storms that form. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk of seeing a few isolated strong storms, which is the lowest on the scale.

Tonight

Any leftover rain will gradually come to an end well before midnight.

Gusty winds and much cooler temperatures will quickly take its place.

Temperatures will be much cooler by tomorrow morning, with wake-up temperatures only in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida.

This week

The rest of this week looks to stay on the dry side, except for Friday. Temperatures this week will remain below average, especially for Tuesday with highs not even breaking out of the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Friday - FOX 35 Weather Impact Day

This Friday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the potential of a good soaking rain. This system will be our next big rain-maker, which will hopefully help to wash away a lot of the pollen and allergens plaguing us in Central Florida.

A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out either, but the threat for strong storms looks to be low at this time.