Orlando weather: Scattered storms kick off the holiday weekend

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Our somewhat unsettled pattern continues as we kick off our holiday weekend. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are the name of the game, especially this afternoon.

The seabreeze remains pinned near the coast by the westerly flow. That means that we'll likely see more storms near the coast at the end of the day. With this stalled front to our north, though, and some upper-level energy, expect scattered showers and storms across Central Florida.

Orlando Weather Forecast Today

They could pack a punch with torrential rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and possibly a brief spin-up. We'll have more wind energy in the atmosphere to work with, so any boundary collision or storm merger will need to be watched. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Showers and storms fizzling out tonight with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 70s.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Another piece of energy moves our way on Sunday which looks to bring more widespread showers and storms. It still won't be a washout, but we'll likely see more coverage compared to Saturday with the help of the upper-level support.

Again, a few strong to even severe storms are possible in the heating of the day. The main hazards are gusty wind, frequent lightning, and torrential rain. Highs will be close to normal, rising to near 90°. The activity starts to diminish on Sunday night with lows falling back into the lower to mid-70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

This stalled front finally starts to shift from South Florida Labor Day into our Tuesday. This should help bring our rain chances down just a touch. We're still expecting scattered showers and storms through our Labor Day afternoon and evening. If you have BBQ's or gatherings to get out too, keep your eyes on the sky.

What changes through the first half of the week is our wind flow too. An onshore flow develops and that should help get us into a more typical summer set-up with sea breeze storms.

Another disturbance and associated front drops our way Wednesday and this brings more widespread showers and storms midweek. Behind this system, we do tap into some drier air as high pressure builds. That'll bring rain chances back down to near 40% or so by Friday. Temperatures each afternoon hold around "normal", climbing to near 90°.

Tropical update

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of formation. It could become a depression over the next 7 days with gradual development on the table.

This area of low pressure looks like it'll get picked up from the ridge in the Atlantic and ushered into the northern Atlantic over the next 7–10 days. We'll continue to monitor the tropics, but thankfully, things look somewhat quiet over the next couple of weeks with a fair amount of shear and dust in the atmosphere.