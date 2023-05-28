Orlando weather: Rain chances increase as Gulf system approaches Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Our great stretch of weather continues today with lots of sunshine this afternoon and little to no rain chance. We can't completely rule out a stray shower/storm this afternoon off the seabreeze south of Cocoa Beach. A high rip current risk continues for the Atlantic coastline.



BEACHES:

The Atlantic system has pushed farther away allowing for lower surf at 3-4 ft. However, a high rip current risk continues for our beaches again so it's best not to swim. We'll see more sunshine along and north of the Cape with partly cloudy skies farther south. An isolated shower/storm is possible for our southern beaches through the afternoon (Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, etc.). Overall rain chances are still low. Highs warm to the lower 80s with a light north wind.





THEME PARKS:

More fantastic weather to hit the parks! Humidity remains held in check with cooler temps this morning quickly rising into the mid 80s this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine so don't forget the sunblock!





OUTLOOK:

Mostly dry weather looks likely for Memorial Day aside from an isolated rain chance south of Orlando in the afternoon. Otherwise, we warm into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will rise by Wednesday with a Gulf system approaching Central FL. Daily storm chances will last through at least Saturday with a few stronger storms possible. Highs will be slightly cooler due to clouds/rain in the low to mid 80s.



