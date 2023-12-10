Orlando weather: Potent cold front brings line of showers and storms across Central Florida

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 49 degrees



TODAY: It will be a warm and windy day with gusty winds out of the south. Highs will warm into the 80s despite more clouds than sun today. This is all ahead of a potent cold front that will bring a line of showers and storms across Central Florida by late this afternoon through this evening. There will be a level 1 risk of severe weather, mostly for areas west of I-4 (The Villages, Ocala, Gainesville). The main weather threats will be winds, heavy rain, hail, and a brief tornado. For most, rain will hold off until late this afternoon with highest rain chances around dinner time (6-8 pm). Be weather aware today and get indoors before the storms arrive.



TONIGHT: Behind the wall of rain, dry and cool wind will quickly usher in a drop in temperatures overnight. Lows are expected to fall into the mid 40s north to low 50s near the coast. A gusty wind out of the north will make it feel even colder so bundle up!



BEACHES:

Winds out of the south will make for a mild December day along the coast under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the low 80s. As for the rain, our coast should remain dry until 6 pm with scattered showers and storms likely through midnight.



THEME PARKS:

Muggy and windy weather at the parks today. Highs will warm to near 83 under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day should be rain-free, but make sure to get indoors by dinner time when the wall of storms is expected. Rain will come down heavy and continue through at least 9 PM.



OUTLOOK:

Behind Sunday's strong front, cold winds will bring about a change of season in 24 hours. Highs Monday will only warm into the 60s across Central FL with increasing sunshine. A north wind will make it feel even cooler so you'll need the jacket. We'll see fair weather through mid-week with highs back into the low 70s. By the end of the week, our rain chances will return again under an active pattern. Models currently disagree on the timing, but it appears a Gulf low could bring about rainy weather through this weekend. Keep with FOX 35 for the latest on this pattern.