Orlando weather: Patchy fog, rising rain chances and a cooler week ahead

The Brief Around Ocala, highs only top out in the lower to mid-70s, while readings in Orlando top out in the lower 80s. A few showers and storms are possible late today as this front wobbles to the south, but most will stay dry.



A grey kick-off to the weekend is underway, and it's a muggy one too! A stalled frontal boundary has set up shop over the state and that'll help divide the humid, warmer air to the south from the cooler temps to the north.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Around Ocala, highs only top out in the lower to mid-70s, while readings in Orlando top out in the lower 80s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A few showers and storms are possible late today as this front wobbles to the south, but most will stay dry. Overnight, we'll see hit-or-miss showers, especially north, with possibly a rumble as lows stay mild. In the metro, temps fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Our NW neighborhoods look to dip back into the 50s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Some patchy fog is possible to start our Sunday, but the focus quickly becomes rain, as this storm system continues to move in. This area of low pressure along with this front starts to push southeastward and that'll bring the chance for showers and storms upward. Chances are around 80%, so if you have outdoor plans, be prepared to shift those inside.

It won't be a complete washout, but we're expecting more widespread coverage for the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts look to top out around 2" north of Orlando, closer to spots like Ocala and Gainesville to Palm Coast. More numerous showers and embedded storms will continue to overspread Central Florida into Sunday night as this cold front continues its trek eastbound.

Lows Sunday night will still be on the mild side, dipping back into the middle to upper 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The cold front finally looks to push through the viewing area on Monday AM with the humidity dropping as well as our temperatures. A few showers are still possible through the first half of Monday, but conditions look to dry out for the afternoon.

High pressure starts to build in behind this system into midweek with temps staying on the cool side. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to top out in the lower to mid-70s, which is a lot closer to average for this time of the year. Temperatures then slowly start to moderate later in the workweek, rising back into the middle to upper 70s by Friday.

The warming trend looks to develop ahead of another disturbance that could bring some rain on Friday. Chances are only around 20% right now, but it's something we'll be watching.