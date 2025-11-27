Orlando weather: Morning fog, cooler weather expected for Thanksgiving weekend

The Brief Central Florida residents can expect cooler temperatures going into the holiday. Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s next week. For travelers, several blizzard warnings were issued in areas in Michigan.



A cold front is moving through Central Florida – causing some fog in the area.

A view from Lake Mary Tower on Nov. 27 shows fog in the sky.

Fog was seen early Thursday morning on I-4 in Seminole County. The fog started to thin out around 6 a.m. Drivers should be aware and drive cautiously.

Throughout Thursday morning, the fog will persist in South Orlando to Oseola County to 8 a.m.

Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 27, 2025.

A cool day and dropping

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s Thursday and will continue to drop into Friday - which is predicted to be breezy and cold with a low of 45°. Going into Friday, the weather will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 63°. That's about 15° below normal.

Alachua County has a freeze watch in effect.

Weather forecast for Nov. 28, 2025.

Warming up next week

Temperatures will warm up going into next week. Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s from Sunday to Wednesday. . A system will bring a few showers and even a storm, to the region Monday through Tuesday.

A weather travel forecast for Nov. 27, 2025.

Traveling?

For travelers going toward Michigan: be prepared. Six blizzard warnings were set for areas in Alger County, Keweenaw County, Marquette County and Ashland County – lasting to 10 a.m. in some areas.

Another system will drop in this weekend over Omaha and into Chicago. Winter storm watches are posted.