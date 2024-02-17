Orlando weather: How the Daytona 500 will be impacted by rain

TODAY'S HIGH: 65

TONIGHT'S LOW: 56



SATURDAY:

Scattered showers will continue to develop this morning, first across areas north of I-4. Into the afternoon, rain will become more widespread from north to south. BY Saturday evening, most will be seeing a steady rain. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 60s into the afternoon as our front pushes south through our area during the day and brings a north wind. Rain totals could reach 1" by midnight across our area.



TONIGHT-SUNDAY:

Widespread rain continues across Central Florida with pockets of moderate to even heavy rain at times. Lows will fall into the upper 50s with a breezy north wind making for an uncomfortable start to Sunday. Most models indicate a steady rainfall will last through much of Sunday afternoon, especially for those who live along I-4 (Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola Counties). Most of the rain should be in the form of showers, but a few rumbles of thunder with some gusty winds remain possible. Widespread rain is likely to last all during the day Sunday and not become lighter and more scattered until the evening at the earliest. Rain totals area-wide will range from 1-3" with some spots up to 4" closer to the coast. Flooding shouldn't be a big issue thanks to drier conditions recently, but some roads may me flooded in areas with the heaviest rainfall. As for temperatures, a cool, breezy north wind will keep most at or below 60 on Sunday. Rain jackets will certainly be needed if you are heading anywhere!



DAYTONA 500 FORECAST:

For the Daytona 500 race itself, plan for rain. Rain will last through the majority of Sunday, tapering off to lighter rain through the evening. There is a decent chance the race could be postponed to Sunday, which thankfully has a more promising forecast for Central Florida as the system pulls away. It is possible for the race to just be delayed, but misty showers are still likely well into Sunday night. Monday may begin with scattered light showers, but by the afternoon expect drier weather which should be welcomed for a potential backup to Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind the departing system, a cool north wind will keep highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday with decreasing rain chances and clouds. The rest of the week will see improving weather with lots of sunshine and pleasant afternoons. Highs will return to the 70s by Wednesday with no rain in the forecast until Friday.