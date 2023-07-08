Orlando weather: Heavy rain and frequent lightning within strongest storms

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Rain chances will begin earlier than usual today as showers and storms roll east through Central Florida from the Gulf this morning into the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning within the strongest storms. Isolated flooding will be possible in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain. With earlier storm chances, we could see rain come to an end by late afternoon for most areas. In areas that don't see as much rain, highs will soar into the 90s allowing for triple digit heat index values. Stay cool!



BEACHES:

A sunny start to the day may quickly become rainy as storms move towards the Atlantic Coast this morning. Expect storms by lunchtime and lasting through late afternoon. A moderate rip current risk will also return this weekend so be mindful of where you swim! Highs will warm to near 90 with a light SW wind.



THEME PARKS:

Scattered showers and storms are expected beginning in the morning and lasting through mid-afternoon. This means you may need to dodge the rain and keep an eye on the radar today if heading to the parks. With earlier rain, it may not be as warm with more cloud coverage this afternoon. We'll likely see a high near 90.



OUTLOOK:

Saharan dust is expected to arrive to Florida late this weekend and last into next week. This may bring down the air quality, add haziness to the sky, and even lower rain chances some. It still appears that we will at least have scattered PM storms and highs climbing well into the 90s through next week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!