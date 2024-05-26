Orlando weather: The heat is on for Memorial Day weekend

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

The heat is on in Central Florida! Sweltering temperatures take hold for Sunday, running a few degrees hotter than yesterday with highs well into the middle and upper 90s. Along the coast, temperatures will be a bit more manageable thanks to the seabreeze, which will usher slightly cooler air onshore. This will help keep temperatures near the beaches closer to the middle and upper 80s for highs. This same seabreeze may also help to spark a few isolated downpours late this afternoon, but chances of rain overall will be very limited and isolated. With skies staying mostly sunny, be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen and stay hydrated! Tomorrow's forecast will feature more of the same, with slightly hotter temperatures on the way for Memorial Day. Plan for afternoon highs to be only a few degrees shy of the century mark. The slim chance of a seabreeze downpour or two can't be ruled out for tomorrow either.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Taking a look at the extended forecast, a surge of tropical moisture may try to make a run at Florida for the first week or two of June, at the least resulting in higher coverage of afternoon soaking sea breeze storms. At worst a tropical system may try to come together in the Caribbean, focusing all that rain into a concentrated area. If that happens, our overall rain chances would likely diminish unless said potential system was to track into Florida. This scenario is a reach however, as there's low certainty anything tropical will form, much less track into our area. Overall, we face 10-15 days of intense heat with highs 5-10° above our normal of 90°. Ultimately, the rainy season will naturally break this heat wave's intensity and tenacity with daily afternoon storms and highs closer to what's typical for this time of year.



