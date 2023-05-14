Orlando weather: Sunny Mother's Day, but how hot?

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

It'll be a hot and humid Mother's Day with highs well into the 80s to near 90. Rain chances are unlikely today so get out and enjoy the day! Storm chances will make a return this week.



BEACHES:

Fantastic beach weather with lots of sunshine and an onshore breeze. Surf is up to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip current so swim carefully and near a lifeguard tower! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



THEME PARKS:

It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees. Stay hydrated!



OUTLOOK:

Summer-like weather will continue this week with the return of heat and daily afternoon storm chances. It appears better rain coverage will be later in the week (Thu & Fri) with only a few storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s all week.