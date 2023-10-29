Orlando weather: Gearing up for not-so-ghoulish Halloween weather on Tuesday

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Today will be mostly sunny with highs above average, in the middle 80s. Early Monday morning, some patchy fog and low clouds will develop in the northern half of the area. Dense Fog Advisories may be issued for places like The Villages, Ocala, and DeLand. Monday afternoon is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

HALLOWEEN:

For Halloween, a 10% chance of a brief shower or sprinkle exists. Otherwise, Tuesday features a blend of clouds and sun with temps in the mid 80s for the highs. Trick-or-treaters will be fine with warm weather Tuesday evening and dry for the most part.



OUTLOOK:

Monday afternoon is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. A front comes through Wednesday morning, with a big increase in winds for everyone out of the North, 20-30 MPH the rest of the day Wednesday. Low temps Thursday morning will vary greatly from the Beaches to Orlando to areas NW of the city. Places like Ocala, The Villages, and up to Gainesville could dip into the high 40s for air temps. With a noticeable wind chill in the low-mid 40s in those spots. Probably mid 50s air temps in Orlando Thursday morning, with low 60s along the beaches. Highs below average Wednesday through Friday only in the mid 70s with gusty winds each day... high surf will be at play too.



TROPICS:

Regarding the tropics, a small area of low pressure has now been given a 'high' chance of development from the NHC in the next 48 hours. Most likely it just becomes a tropical depression. However, a small chance it gets to tropical storm status, which if it does would become 'Vince' tomorrow. No direct impact or threat to Florida -- as it will quickly fall apart and move fast away from Florida on Tuesday. It will add to the gusty winds on Halloween, especially along the Atlantic facing beaches. In the Caribbean, a potential area of storms may develop in the next week, but has a low chance for now in the next 7 days. This however will need to be watched closely, as atmospheric conditions do look favorable to foster and sustain something if it was able to form heading into 8–10 days from now. For now, no imminent threat to anyone... but that area in the Caribbean looks interesting long term.