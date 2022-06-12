Orlando weather forecast: Sunny morning, chance of afternoon storms

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Central Florida will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, though most of the storms will be located along the west coast. Some storms could be strong with lightning, gusty winds, and isolated downpours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD

Sunday will be a better day for those headed to the theme parks. Rain chances will be the highest in the late afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water because it will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

More dry weather in the Forecast for this Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be an afternoon event -- and scattered in nature. The beaches will see a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s. The surf will be around 2ft with a moderate rip current risk. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen, the UV index is high, and burn times are around 30 mins.

LOOKING AHEAD: This week the heat is on! Central Florida will be in the mid-90s all week, climbing into the high 90s by the weekend. On Monday, rain chances return to the normal afternoon thunderstorms we see this time of year.



